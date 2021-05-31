Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Insperity worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insperity by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Insperity by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $438,135.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,519 shares of company stock worth $3,838,257 in the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.