Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Integra LifeSciences worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,124 shares of company stock valued at $69,620,558 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

