Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 336.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262,101 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,514,562 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Intel worth $208,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.12. 20,309,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,291,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

