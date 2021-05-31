InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of IHG opened at $69.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 225.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

