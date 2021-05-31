Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

