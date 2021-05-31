Interfor’s (IFP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$133.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 330.42% from the stock’s previous close.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Interfor alerts:

TSE IFP traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,212. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.69. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$9.05 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, with a total value of C$74,803.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.