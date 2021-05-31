Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Stake Boosted by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.4% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

PXH traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,723. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99.

