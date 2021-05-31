Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 29th total of 263,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,431,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,852,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,654,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $32.84 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

