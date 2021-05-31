Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 8.5% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $333.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $228.76 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

