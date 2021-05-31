Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.0% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.93. 29,927,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.76 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

