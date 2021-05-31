Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.4% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 429,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.12. 121,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,670. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.70.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

