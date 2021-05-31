Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/20/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 5/14/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.
- 4/27/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$5.80.
- 4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE MOZ remained flat at $C$2.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,990. The company has a market cap of C$699.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0496721 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.