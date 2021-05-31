Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/20/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

5/14/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

4/27/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$5.80.

4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE MOZ remained flat at $C$2.98 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 86,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,990. The company has a market cap of C$699.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 18.64, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.69.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0496721 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

