Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 31st (ACCO, ACVA, ADN, ADPT, AER, AGI, AIN, APLE, ARCB, ASX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 31st:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands Co alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF). Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.