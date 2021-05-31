Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$130.00 to C$136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$132.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$131.00 to C$139.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$129.50 to C$134.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$144.00.

5/28/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$125.00 to C$132.00.

5/27/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$133.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$125.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00.

5/20/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$118.00 to C$125.00.

5/19/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$125.00 to C$132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$128.00 to C$129.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$123.00 to C$130.00.

Shares of RY traded down C$1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$124.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,248. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$88.99 and a 12 month high of C$126.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total transaction of C$68,879.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total value of C$613,587.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

