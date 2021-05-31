Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TransAlta Renewables (RNW)

TransAlta Renewables (TSE: RNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

5/13/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RNW opened at C$19.30 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.96.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

