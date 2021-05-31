Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TransAlta Renewables (RNW)

TransAlta Renewables (TSE: RNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/25/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$21.00.
- 5/13/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$22.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
RNW opened at C$19.30 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.65 and a 52-week high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.96.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.