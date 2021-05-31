ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.43 Million

Analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) will announce $24.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.35 million and the lowest is $19.50 million. ION Geophysical posted sales of $22.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $98.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $138.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $160.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

IO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ION Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ION Geophysical stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.26. ION Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ION Geophysical by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ION Geophysical by 336.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides data-driven decision-making to offshore energy, and ports, and defense industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services to help E&P companies improve decision-making and reduce risk.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.