ION Reaches Market Cap of $272,844.77 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. ION has a total market cap of $272,844.77 and $57.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.34 or 0.00277855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008962 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,599,325 coins and its circulating supply is 13,699,325 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.