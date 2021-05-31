IOST Price Hits $0.0322 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. IOST has a market cap of $530.11 million and approximately $123.03 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

