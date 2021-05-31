IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59.98 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, IOTA has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $59.98 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00101018 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000239 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

IOTA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

