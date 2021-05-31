iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $72,297,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $70,264,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $46,774,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $31,833,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.