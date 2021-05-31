iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up 4.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 119,487 shares during the period.

IEUR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,564. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.41.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.