iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.39.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

