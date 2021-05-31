iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,274 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of EZU opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

