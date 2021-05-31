iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,123,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $258,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,243 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,836,000.

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.28. 3,305,695 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.83. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

