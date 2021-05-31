iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Acquired by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

