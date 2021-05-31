iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Acquired by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,520,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,571. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

