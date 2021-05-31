iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,579,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,025,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 10.26% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $694,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,924,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 46,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,605 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

