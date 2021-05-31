iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,060,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $358.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.12. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

