iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after purchasing an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.13. 215,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,701. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.92 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.