iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

