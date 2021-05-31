iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 12.2% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 1.57% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $171,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,569,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.51. The company had a trading volume of 596,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

