iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $112.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

