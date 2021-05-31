Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Up 42.0% in May

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the April 29th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

NYSE ITCB traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.69. 453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,177. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 44.51%. The firm had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.