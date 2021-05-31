ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) were up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 11,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 50,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITMPF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

