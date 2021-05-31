IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IWG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of LON:IWG opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 364.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 349.88. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 204.60 ($2.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

In other news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

