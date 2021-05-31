Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of United Natural Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.