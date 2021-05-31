Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,907. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.