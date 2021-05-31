Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

