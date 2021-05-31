Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 8,081 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 345,346 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 644,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,216,000 after buying an additional 124,544 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 569,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 554,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after buying an additional 192,158 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.40. 314,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,885. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $104.94.

