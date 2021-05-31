Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 32,068 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 62,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $107.25. 1,247,468 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85.

