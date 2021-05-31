Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 993.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,154 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 336,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.34. 105,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

