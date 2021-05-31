Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $134.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,477,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,599,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

