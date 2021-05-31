Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 194.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.62.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $241.08. 2,290,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,468. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

