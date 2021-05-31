Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 20,809 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,809 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,988,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 55,390.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $195,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,027,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

