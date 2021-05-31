Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.92.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.73. 12,037,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

