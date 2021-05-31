Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 58.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 28.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 21.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

