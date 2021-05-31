Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,007. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

