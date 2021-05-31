Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 813.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,527 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 564,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,726,000 after purchasing an additional 505,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 442,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after purchasing an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

