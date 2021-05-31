Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 8,433 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,864,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,528,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $222.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

