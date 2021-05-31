Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 492,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of FPEI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.54. 9,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.35. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

